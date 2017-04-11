Women’s golf places fourth at Collegiate Classic

DU women’s golf finished fourth in the annual Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic tournament hosted in Athens, Georgia on April 7-9 at the 6,300-yard University of Georgia Golf Course.

During the opening day of competition, the Pioneers boasted stellar results tying for second in team play and earning a second seed heading into the second round. Denver tied with No. 1 Alabama University with 15-over-303 and topped No. 2 University of Southern California.

Standout performances included an even-par from sophomore Sophie Newlove (Nottingham, England), 1-over-73 from junior Lauren Whyte and 6-over-78 from senior Jessica Carty (Holywood, Northern Ireland) through 18 holes.

The Pioneers defeated the No. 19 Oklahoma State University in the quarterfinals and fell to Alabama 4-1 in the semifinals during the second day of competition. Newlove and Carty dominated their matches over OSU boasting scores of three up with two to go and two up with one to go.

In the final day of competition, the Pioneers faced No. 16 University of Arkansas. The match was split 2.5-2.5, but it was decided by the margin of individual match-ups.

Denver will now prepare for the Summit League Championships in Nebraska City, Nebraska, looking to claim its fourth consecutive title. Play begins on April 23 and goes until April 25 over a 54-hole tournament.