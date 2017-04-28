USG election results

After less than a week of campaigning, election results are in. Announced at 2:45 p.m. on April 28, the new president and vice president of USG are Morgan Smith and Darylann Aragon.

In their victory, Smith and Aragon beat out two other campaigns: Ben Murray and Julia Arnett and Drew Harrilchak and Brian Norris.

Smith and Aragon will be joined by the winners of all other USG senatorial positions. The incoming class senators are Elizabeth Hoffner and Avery Hitchcock as senior senators, Spencer Rodgers as the sole junior senator and Scott Romano and Melissa Shambach are the two sophomore senators.

Seniors Marguax Boles and Jake Hall were elected as off-campus senators, while Grace Rooney and Hannah Santos were elected as on-campus senators.

The new Daniels College of Business senators are Tyler Linnebur and Jack Bisceglia. Carly Post is the Natural Sciences and Mathematics senator, Ethan Mitchell will become next year’s Ritchie School of Engineering and Computer Science senator, Daniel “DK” Kaelin is the Arts and Humanities senator, Walid Hedidar is the Josef Korbel School of International Studies senator and the Fritz Knoebel School of Hospitality’s senator is Kevin Blunt.

1,816 students voted in this year’s election.

This story will be updated throughout the day as results continue to come in.