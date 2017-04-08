Tanner Jaillet wins Mike Richter Award

Tanner Jaillet, junior goaltender for the DU Pioneers, became the fourth recipient of the Mike Richter Award on Friday, April 7.

“It’s obviously a huge honor,” Jaillet said, the first DU goalie to win the award.

The award is presented to the NCAA’s most outstanding college hockey player displaying sportsmanship and academic achievement in addition to their skills on the ice.

The award was created by the Herb Brooks Foundation to annually honor the most outstanding netminder. Mike Richter was a former goaltender for the New York Rangers winning the Stanley Cup in 1994 and repeatedly represented Team USA.

Through a committee of coaches, scouts and media members the Top Ten finalists were trimmed to five. Jaillet, Bemidji State junior Michael Bitzer, Minnesota-Duluth freshman Hunter Miska, Notre Dame junior Cal Peterson and Canisius College senior Charles Williams made the cut.

Jaillet boasts a .930 save percentage and a goals against average of 1.82 in his 36 appearances. During the regular season, Jaillet collected four National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Goaltender of the Week awards, as well as NCHC Goaltender of the Year.

The Red Deer, Alberta native had to earn prove his consistent starting position over senior goaltender and Florida Panthers prospect Evan Cowley (Evergreen, Colorado).

With Denver’s 6-1 semifinal victory over Notre Dame University on April 6, Denver will face the University of Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday, April 8 to contend for the national title. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT.