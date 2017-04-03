Recital season begins at Lamont

Spring Quarter means recital season for the Lamont School of Music. Many Lamont students give solo recitals as part of their degree requirements to showcase the music they’ve been working on all year. Always open to the public, student recitals are an excellent opportunity to not only support your peers, but take a break from studying and immerse yourself in music you probably don’t typically listen to.

Though plenty of student performances from groups like the Lamont Symphony Orchestra and jazz ensembles take place all year, recitals are unique for students and audiences alike.

Even among the niche genres of classical and jazz music, the solo and chamber music performed at recitals is rarely heard in comparison to symphonies or jazz standards, and the up-close nature provides a distinctly intimate and personal experience with the music.

This year, though some have already occurred, a bevy of recitals are taking place in April from juniors, seniors and graduate students alike, with more to come in May.

Check out this listing of the student recitals taking place this April, and check back on the Lamont website for updated listings as more recitals get officially scheduled.

If you want a preview of what to expect, check out the Spotify playlist at the bottom of the page for a selection of the pieces being played on these recitals.

All recitals listed are free of charge and take place either in the Hamilton Recital Hall or Williams Recital Salon in the Newman Center for the Performing Arts on the south side of campus.

April 4th: Andrew Horak, violin

April 6th : Nick Miller, jazz guitar

Matthew Rhodes, violin

April 8th: Miranda Teske, french horn

Kirk Redman, classical guitar

April 9th : Samantha Wilson, viola

Kassandra Lopez, flute

Christian Almendinger, jazz trumpet



April 26th – James Wehe, piano