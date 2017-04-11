Post championship celebrations cause road closures

On April 8, 2017, shortly following DU’s victory at the 2017 NCAA National Hockey Championships, students poured out into the streets in celebration, blocking the intersection of Evans and University.

Cars continued to try and drive through the intersection at first, but by around 9 pm the Denver Police Department had closed off University and Asbury, University and Iliff, High and Evans and University and Evans, according to DPD’s Twitter account.

As the celebration continued, a mattress was burned in the middle of the intersection, with people gathering around it.

Police officers in riot gear appeared on the scene, but didn’t take any action. Various people took selfies in front of the line of officers, who cleared the intersection completely once the majority of the crowd had dispersed.

By around 10 pm, all road closures were lifted. There were no arrests made and no property damage, according to DPD’s Twitter account.