Pio Playlist: a day and night of 4/20 jams

Spring is upon us. You can smell the fragrance of flowers in the air. This coming April 20, however, a different flower will be on everyone’s mind, one that your mother is not happy about so soon after Easter. But like Christ, many will be elevating their spirit with the help of cannabis. Like delicious snack food, music will be needed for this unofficial holiday, so we at the Clarion have compiled some tunes to accompany the good vibes of the day.

While some may point out a missing essential 4/20 song, an all encompassing list is impossible. Lists serve as a guide to what artists people should be hearing, and there will no doubt be many 4/20 playlists with many different artists. Take a listen with this one, though, and get caught up in classic beats mixed with hypnotic guitar riffs and abstract melodies.

We split the playlist into day and night, offering chill daytime vibes paired with an elevated night time spirit.

Day

“Rocky Mountain High” by John Denver

“The Recipe (ft. Dr. Dre)” by Kendrick Lamar

“Glowed Up (ft. Anderson .Paak)” by Kaytranada

“3WW” by alt-J

“Electric Feel” by Frank Ocean

“The Palisades (ft. Christian Rich)” by Childish Gambino

“Edibles (ft. T.I.)” by Snoop Dogg

“Old School (Cookin’ Soul Remix)” by Tupac

“Cobwebs” by Animal Collective

“SpottieOttieDopaliscious” by Outkast

Night

“Day & Night” by Kid Cudi

“Pass Da Blunt (ft. Timbaland)” by Missy Elliot

“Hunger of the Pine” by alt-J

“King of the Fall” by The Weeknd

“Emerald Eyes” by Fleetwood Mac

“Give Life Back to Music” by Daft Punk

“Shadowplay” by The Killers

“Sunburnt Through the Glass” by PREP

“9” by Drake

“Telegraph Ave (“Oakland by Lloyd”)” by Childish Gambino

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen