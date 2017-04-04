DU hockey to receive $2.1M in locker room and facilities upgrades

Not only will Spencer Penrose Award-winning Head Coach Jim Montgomery have back-to-back Frozen Four berths, a rich hockey culture and the beautiful state of Colorado to woo Denver hockey recruits, but also a newly renovated locker room and facilities.

Recently completing a $2.1M funding effort for the project, the program announced that renovations will begin this spring on the Miller Hockey Complex, named after significant contributor, DU alumnus and Board of Trustee member John Miller.

The newly improved player’s lounge will include several new amenities to both help in attracting recruits and create healthier, more prepared current student-athletes. The nutrition station will aid in helping guide players’ diets, while the study area will provide a quiet place for athletes to catch up on coursework and audio and video terminals boast space for breaking down video. Also included is an expanded training area, complete with state-of-the-art hydrotherapy pools.

Tying in Denver’s strong hockey history, the project includes a Wall of Fame to recognize outstanding DU players and performances from the program’s prestigious past.

“We’re very grateful to the generous donors who’ve made this dream a reality – particularly John Miller without whom we wouldn’t be making this announcement,” said Montgomery. “With the Miller Hockey Complex, DU Hockey will maintain its leadership among the nation’s elite programs for years to come and we can’t wait to see the final product later this year.”

More than 140 investors contributed to the funding effort, including 70 hockey players.

DU will compete in a Frozen Four Semifinal game against the University of Notre Dame on April 6, at 7:30 p.m. in Chicago.