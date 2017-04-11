DU Center for Middle Eastern Studies hosts forum

On March 28, approximately 50 students at DU attended a forum hosted by the DU Center for Middle Eastern Studies discussing how to succeed in fields domineered by men, featuring former U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Malta Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley. The event took place in the International Studies Complex and lasted approximately 90 minutes.

“This is not a lecture,” began Ambassador Abercrombie-Winstanley. “This is a conversation. This is an exchange of information because we all have good and pertinent experiences that we can learn from.” She also encouraged the crowd to interrupt her at any time to ask questions or to make comments.

The content of Ambassador Abercrombie-Winstanley’s presentation centered around 20 lifestyle, business or personal tips that she has used and continues to use to get ahead in the male dominated fields of politics, diplomacy and national security.

Some of her general tips included: “Don’t be easily offended…know which battles to fight” and “learn the system…” you are working in so that you “…know how to get ahead.” On the other hand, some of her tips were more specifically geared towards women, like: “Link up with other women…and support other women” and “don’t be a ‘yes woman.’”

In general, the ambassador’s rhetoric provided the audience with pragmatic material and ideas on the basics behind launching a successful career. Additionally, Ambassador Abercrombie-Winstanley utilized personal anecdotes throughout her presentation, allowing for the audience to more easily and clearly see how her career-boosting tips will apply in certain situations.

Near the end of the forum, she cited a personal instance involving sexual harassment and explained how she handled it.

“I [was]traveling with the President [Clinton] and a Congressional delegation to Ireland,” she stated. “One of the members of Congress…was on the plane and we were chatting. We were chatting about the Irish peace process. We were having this really great conversation.

“And then we are landing and he says, ‘Oh, we aren’t done, do you want to have dinner?’ And I said, ‘Sure, love to.’ He replies, ‘I have got a huge suite, come to my suite.’ So, I go to the suite, and we are chatting. We are chatting about his wife…and his 11-month-old son. And then the next thing I know the son of a gun is on his knees touching my face and trying to kiss me. So, I bob and weave…and get myself out of there. When I got back, he tries to call me…and I simply don’t answer.”

The ambassador went on and explained how she had to assert herself with this Congressman. She encouraged the students in attendance to never tolerate any level of harassment and to always stick up for oneself.

After an hour presentation, the Ambassador opened the final 30 minutes up for question and answer. The students’ comments ranged from further inquiries concerning the speaker’s career or personal life to proclamations regarding the history of linguistics with respect to misogyny.

This forum provided all students in attendance with a plethora of additional knowledge on how to succeed in any career field and provided practical solutions for handling work-place harassment scenarios.