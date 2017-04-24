Denver March for Science 2017

Formerly known as the Scientists March on Washington, thousands of scientists and science supporters gathered in Downtown Denver for the March for Science on Earth Day (April 22). The march started and ended in the Civic Center in the afternoon.

The march was organized in less than 66 days.

Cities across the globe participated in a non-partisan march to show support for evidence-based public policy. The intent of the marches was to show disappointment for the White House’s recent response and actions towards climate change and federal cuts towards science-based research.

The march was Denver’s largest rally since the Women’s March on Jan. 21.