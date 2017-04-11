Denver Hockey championship celebration

The 2017 NCAA national hockey champions, the DU Pioneers will host a special rally in Magness Arena at 6 p.m. commemorating the team on earning their eighth title in program history.

After defeating the University of Minnesota-Duluth 3-2 in this year’s Frozen Four host city Chicago, Illinois, the overall No. 1-ranked Pioneers completed their quest to return home with hardware.

The team, led by Spencer Penrose Award recipient, Coach Jim Montgomery, team captain and Hobey Baker winner Will Butcher, Tanner Jaillet, Mike Richter Award winner and the remaining Pioneers will present the trophy to students, faculty, staff, alumni and the Denver community.

There will be an autograph session with student-athletes and coaches, as well as an opportunity to take pictures with the championship trophy.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.