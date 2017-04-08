Denver annihilates Fighting Irish in Frozen Four

Three-second period goals lifted the overall No. 1 seeded DU Pioneers (32-7-4, 20-4-3, National Collegiate Hockey Conference, NCHC) past the No. 4 seed and host school the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish (23-12-5, 12-6-4 Hockey East) at the 2017 Frozen Four on Thursday, April 6 in the United Center.

Denver head coach Jim Montgomery reunited with Notre Dame’s coach Jeff Jackson where his first coaching stint was in the 2005-06 season, serving as a volunteer coach. The two have maintained a close relationship over the years as Montgomery views Jackson as a mentor.

“I’m amazed at the effort our team produced in a big-time moment against a really good college hockey team in Notre Dame,” coach Montgomery said.

Junior defenseman Tariq Hammond (Calgary, Alberta) finished the night with one goal and two assists. While San Jose Sharks prospect and sophomore forward Dylan Gambrell (Bonney Lake, Washington) completed the evening with two goals. Senior forward Evan Ritt (Lakewood, Colorado) scored his second collegiate goal off a wrist-shot.

“We’ve built the program a lot in these four years and now we’ve made it to the national championship game,” Ritt said. “Especially growing up in Colorado, I remember in 2005 I was a big DU fan they won the national championship and it’s crazy that I’m here now a game away from it.”

Denver goaltender and Mike Richter Award winner Tanner Jaillet (Red Deer, Alberta) made a mere 16 saves throughout the game while, Fighting Irish netminder Cal Peterson and two-time Mike Richter Award Finalist faced 42 Denver shots and made 36 saves.

The Pioneers jumped to an early 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from junior forward Emil Romig (Vienna, Austria) and freshman forward Henrik, Borgstrom (Helsinki, Finland).

Romig buried a tough-angle shot from behind the cage over Peterson at 8:18. Hobey Baker Award winner and senior captain Will Butcher (Sun Prairie, Wisconsin) wrapped around net to feed Borgstrom down low doubling Denver’s lead.

Goals from hammond, Gambrell and Ritt stretched the Pioneer’s tally to 5 in second frame.

The Irish earned their lone maker finally got on the board in the third period with a powerplay goal from Colorado Avalanche prospect Cam Morrison. Morrison redirected a faceoff win from Jake Evans past Jaillet at 11:24.

Gambrell returned the Pioneers’ lead to 5 sneaking a puck through Peterson’s pads, from a behind the net in the third period.

The Pioneers will clash with NCHC foe Minnesota-Duluth in the national championship game on Saturday, April 8.

“I feel like we know them inside out,” Montgomery said. “It’s going to be a great college hockey game. NCHC opponents, two best teams consistently throughout the year in the NCHC, it’s going to be a barn burner and a great show for college hockey.”

Puck-drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT.