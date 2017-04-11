Baptiste records first career hat trick in victory over Villanova

Dominant faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste (Denville, New Jersey) recorded his first career hat trick while excelling with 23-of-28 faceoff successes in leading the [5/5] DU Pioneers to a 16-11 victory over the [18/18] University of Villanova Wildcats on Sunday, April 9 at Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium.

Baptiste continued his stellar performance adding one assist and collecting 17 ground balls. On Denver’s attack, 2016 Tewaaraton Finalist and senior captain Connor Cannizzaro (Cazenovia, New York) logged a hat trick and drew one helper while freshman Ethan Walker (Peterborough, Ontario) scored two goals and added two assists.

Sophomore goalie Alex Ready (Lancaster, Pennsylvania) recorded a season-high 13 saves before substituting for the final minute of stoppage.

The Pioneers (8-2, 2-0 BIG EAST) jumped an early 4-1 lead over Villanova (6-5, 1-1 BIG EAST) after the first quarter of play. The Wildcats retaliated with a three-goal run following the break, but the Pioneers countered with a three-goal run of their own before exchanging a few goals to lead 8-5 at the half.

Denver extended its lead 13-8 by the start of the fourth quarter. Just 14 seconds into the final quarter, Baptiste scored his second goal of the day.

With 5:22 remaining in the quarter Baptiste buried his third. Sophomore midfielder Colin Rutan (Walnut Creek, California) rounded out scoring for the Pioneers in the final two minutes of action.

Denver travels to St. John’s on Saturday April 15. Faceoff begins at 11 am MT.

Coverage of the game will be available live on ESPN 3 and ESPN Denver 1600.