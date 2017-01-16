Women’s basketball goes 1-1 on the road

The Denver women’s basketball team split two games on the road, defeating Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne on Jan. 12 and succumbing to Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) on Jan. 14.

DU recorded their first road win of the season against Fort Wayne by a score of 78-72. The team received significant contributions from its talented freshman class.

Freshman Lauren Loven (Scottsdale, Arizona) scored a career-high 26 points in the victory. Her sparkling 72.7 percent shooting percentage from three-point range (8-11) boosted the Pioneers’ road win.

Another freshman guard, Briana Johnson (Carson, California), was able to fill the stat sheet. Her 16 points, including eight free throws and two assists in 29 minutes, was one of her most efficient performances of the season.

Scoring 15 points on 6-17 shooting, senior guard Jacqlyn Poss (Shoreview, Minnesota) also made significant contributions in the win. Her performance helped Denver surge back from a five-point halftime deficit, as the team’s 30 points in the fourth quarter marked a season-high.

The Pioneers were unable to secure a win against IUPUI, losing 71-49. A crucial 15-1 run in the first half gave the Jaguars a 40-24 halftime lead which they never relinquished.

Loven again led the team in points with 13, but it was not enough for the Pioneers to emerge victorious. She also added three steals and three three-pointers on only five attempts.

Senior Jesse Spittel (Yorba Linda, California) paced the team in rebounds, grabbing six (two offensive). Her ten points on 3-5 shooting and four free throws placed her second on the team in points.

Denver’s record now stands at 4-14 overall, 1-4 in conference.

The squad will see South Dakota State in their next matchup at DU on Jan. 18.