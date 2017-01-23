Winter albums look to top the charts

Winter is a busy season for album releases. Many great artists have released or are releasing content to start off 2017 with a bang. Here are just a few can’t-miss-albums to enjoy while relaxing, studying, traveling or just jamming out.

To start, on Jan. 8, David Bowie’s final collection of new songs was released posthumously. The rock icon and innovator created music for nearly his entire life. The EP “No Plan” has four new songs, “Lazarus,” “No Plan,” “Killing a Little Time” and “When I Met You.” The record was was digitally released on what would have been Bowie’s 70th birthday.

More recently, on Jan. 20, American pop, country, rock and soul musician John Mayer released an EP titled “The Search for Everything: Wave One.” This is Mayer’s first release of new music since his 2013 album “Paradise Valley,” which took him on the tour streak he continues today.

“A Girl, A Bottle, A Boat” will reach the public soon as Train’s 11th album. A single, “Play That Song,” was released in September. The rock band has had members come and go over the years, but they have continued to create hit music since 1993.

Little Big Town is a country music group comprised of four members: Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet. A group since 1998, Little Big Town will release their eighth album, “The Breaker,” on Feb. 24. The first song on the album, “Better Man,” was written for the band by artist Taylor Swift about a breakup.

Finally, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has finished his hiatus of work and social media and his newest album, “÷” (read as “divide”), will reach the public on March 3. Two singles, “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill” are out now. These songs and Sheeran broke a record for having two debut singles in the U.S. Top 10 and the rest of the album promises to be just as impressive.