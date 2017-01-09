Upcoming Winter Quarter highlights

Following a relaxing six-week break, Winter Quarter may feel abrasive, but hang tight fellow Pios—there’s a lot to look forward to in the weeks ahead. This quarter and the coming months have a lot to offer outside of ever-satisfying trips up to the mountains.

To start off, on Jan. 16 the University will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. So for those of you fortunate schedulers who have Friday classes off, take advantage of the four-day weekend and plan something extra exciting. Even if you have a three-day weekend, make the most of it. If you’re in Denver you could take part in the MLK Jr. Day Marade (march and parade) from City Park to Civic Center Park, which ends in a rally; or the Martin Luther King Jr. African-American Rodeo of Champions at the National Western Complex.

Denver hockey returns to Magness Arena to host the University of Nebraska-Omaha the weekend of Jan. 27. The Pioneers will only play at home two more times during the regular season, including facing Colorado College on Feb. 10 and a series against St. Cloud State on Feb. 24 and 25.

The 55th anniversary of DU’s Winter Carnival will be held at Keystone Resort this year. Festivities begin on campus on Jan. 30 and move on-mountain from Feb. 3-5. Follow DU’s Programming Board (DUPB) on Facebook for updates and pay attention around campus for details on how to reserve tickets.

Men’s basketball will host six games throughout the remainder of the regular season at Magness Arena. Catch their next matchup on Saturday, Jan. 11 against Western Illinois at 7 p.m.

The No. 3 men’s lacrosse will make their 2017 debut at Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium on Feb. 11 against the Air Force Academy. Students get in free with a student I.D.

Stay up to date with @DUClarion on Twitter for more updates for events occurring on campus in the coming weeks and months.