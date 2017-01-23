Upcoming shows to beat the winter blues

It’s official—the winter blues are hitting, students are truly buried in homework and nobody is getting as much sleep as they probably should. However, some things are worth getting no sleep for—including some concerts that are coming to Denver this season. Check out the list below for some shows that will turn your winter around.

Cherry Glazerr with Slow Hollows – Larimer Lounge, Feb. 3

Southern California’s favorite slack rockers are bringing some LA sunshine to the Larimer Lounge on Feb. 3. The band is fresh off of releasing its newest album, “Apocalipstick,” which includes “Told You I’d Be with the Guys.” Expect Cherry Glazerr to play many new songs off the album as well as old favorites such as “Teenage Girl” and “Had Ten Dollaz.” Buy tickets through the Larimer Lounge website.

For fans of: Shannon and The Clams, Peach Kelli Pop

Shady Elders, Syntax Physic Opera – Feb. 17

Local band Shady Elders releases its new album, “Inside Out,” on Feb. 17 and is celebrating it right with a record release show. With local support from Ned Garthe Explosion and Kyle Emerson Miller, this set is full of local love. Velvet vocals and glam edges are sure to color this show—to show local support and have a fantastic time doing it, buy tickets at the doors. Just be aware though, this show is for fans 21 and over.

For fans of: The Copper Children, Melody’s Echo Chamber

Mykki Blanco with Cakes Da Killa – Lost Lake Lounge, Feb. 23

Hip-hop meets rap meets pop on Feb. 23 at the Lost Lake Lounge when Mykki Blanco and Cakes Da Killa hit Denver on their Stunt Queen Tour. Get ready for one of the most energetic and freeing shows of the year—Mykki and Cakes are known for dynamic shows that challenge topics such as heterosexuality and gender. However, both acts are not simply relegated to this; for example, check out Cakes’ “I Run This Club.” Buy tickets on the Lost Lake Lounge website.

For fans of: Shamir, Princess Nokia