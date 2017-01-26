University announces death of undergraduate student

On Jan. 26, Liliana Rodriguez, Vice Chancellor of Student Life and Inclusive Excellence sent an email to the DU community with news of an undergraduate student’s death.

“Earlier this morning, the University received notice about the passing of a residential student,” said Rodriguez in the email. “As the community begins to process this information, please remember that everyone grieves differently and may need different levels of support. Most importantly, be kind, respectful and take care of one another. Please do not hesitate to reach out if you require support and encourage others to do the same.”

Rodriguez asked students to reach out to their parents and family and let them know that they are safe.

Rodriguez provided a variety of campus resources available to the community. They are listed below for reference.

The Health & Counseling Center provides many medical and mental health services. (phone: 303-871-2205; Ritchie Center, 2240 E. Buchtel Blvd., Suite 3N)

Employee Assistance Program provides counseling and support for all University of Denver employees.

Campus Safety , in addition to 24/7 service on campus, offers training to the community on how to respond to emergency situations. (Morgan Sellers, Community Resource Officer; phone: 303-871-6803; edu/emergency )

Ombuds Office is a confidential and informal resource for any campus community member who may be experiencing difficulties navigating their time at the University. (Jenna Brown, Ombuds; phone: 303-871-4712)

Chaplain Gary Brower works with all members of the DU community on issues ranging from interfaith dialogue to spiritual care and counseling. (phone: 303-871-4488 ; Driscoll Student Center, South, 2050 E. Evans Ave.)

Pioneers CARE (Communicate, Assess, Refer, Educate) outreach program helps find solutions for students experiencing academic, social and crisis situations including mental health concerns. (phone: 303-871-2400)

This article will be updated as information becomes available. Any student concerned about their safety or the safety of others are urged to call 911 or Campus Safety at 303-871-3000.