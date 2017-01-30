Swimming and diving dominate Air Force

The Denver Pioneers swimming and diving programs swept the Air Force Academy (AFA) Falcons in the 2017 DU-AFA Spring Eliminator Championships at DU’s El Pomar Natatorium on Saturday, Jan. 28.

With the victory, the Pioneers recorded seven new records and five NCAA B standard times. The men’s program secured a win in every final of Saturday’s events.

The women’s program soundly defeated the Falcons 244-114. Junior Morgan McCormick (Golden, Colorado), senior Amanda Sanders (Superior, Colorado), junior Heidi Bradley (Victoria, British Columbia) and senior Johanna Roas (Munich, Germany) broke the record for the 200 meter medley with a time of 1:39.52.

Roas set the new record for the El Pomar 200 meter freestyle, as she finished first with a time of 1:47.36.

Junior Morgan Wice-Roslin (Colorado Springs, Colorado) bested her prior record by 0.03 seconds in the 50 meter freestyle event, clocking in at 22.83.

Roas earned her second record of the night in the women’s 200 free relay. In her portion of the opening 50 meter leg, she edged out Wice-Roslin’s time by 0.03 seconds finishing with a time of 22.80.

The men’s program dominated Air Force with a final tally of 264-114.

The men’s 200 medley relay quartet of junior Anton Loncar (Hillsboro, Oregon), senior Tim Cottam (Sydney, Australia), redshirt-senior Kyle Robrock (Savage, Minnesota) and freshman Sid Farber (Portland, Oregon) set the El Pomar record, finishing with a time of 1:27.12.

In the 200 freestyle, freshman Colin Gilbert (Kamloops, British Columbia) claimed his second victory with a time of 1:39.33.

Robrock broke a three-year-old El Pomar record in the 50 freestyle during his leg of the 200 freestyle relay. He had an opening time of 19.91, which teammates Loncar, Cottam and Farber assisted in, finishing the pool record for the relay with a time of 1:19.49.

The diving team participated in the Air Force Diving Invitational in Colorado Springs. For the women, freshman Sammy Walker (Los Gatos, California) took 51st in the one meter and 16th in the three meter.

On the men’s side, in the one meter preliminaries, sophomore Ryan Reed (Springdale, Arkansas) finished 17th (231.80) and freshman Alex Morgan (Dyer, Indiana) took 18th with a score of 211.55. In the three meter preliminaries, Reed finished 16th and Morgan placed 11th.

The Pioneers have this weekend off before travelling to Indianapolis, Indiana for the 2017 Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships on Feb. 15-18.