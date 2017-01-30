Pio Bio: Lauren Loven

Currently leading all Division-1 freshmen in three-point field goals made (74), freshman guard Lauren Loven has had an instant impact on the DU women’s basketball team.

At only 18-years-old and hailing from Scottsdale, Arizona, Loven also ranks third amongst all freshmen scorers in three-point percentage (42.5 percent).

Loven began playing basketball when she was five years old. From there, she went on to join her middle school team, where she fell in love with the sport. She continued to play in high school on both the school team and a travelling club team. Loven played for her high school all four years and currently holds the record for most three pointers scored in a game, in a season and in the state of Arizona. She was also chosen as the team’s Most Valuable Player in her senior year.

While competing in a large tournament in high school, Loven was approached by DU coaches.

“The coaches brought me on an official visit to show me what it was all about. I saw it and made my decision,” she said.

Like many, Loven’s decision to come to DU was an easy one.

“I loved the campus and it is a great location because it’s close to home,” she said. “I fell in love with the coaches and staff. The players opened up and welcomed me and I just knew this was the place for me.”

Loven has transitioned to college smoothly. Her major is currently undeclared, but she enjoys being in the Daniels College of Business and is considering pursuing a degree in international business. When it comes to the transition to college basketball, Loven feels a little different.

“It’s really hard and it’s totally different. Competition is higher and every team is so athletic and so good. It’s hard getting used to the faster speed and you have to pay attention to all the details. There really is no easy game,” she said.

The shift from high school to college might not have been easy, but the team helped ease the process for Loven.

“I’m on my own and I have to figure things out by myself,” she said. “My teammates have helped me out a lot, though, and have helped me to start my new life here. I fit in really well, and there’s a great team chemistry on and off the court.”

When Loven is not busy with basketball or schoolwork, she enjoys hanging out with friends, watching movies, shopping and outdoor activities like hiking.

“I just want to do my part and do my job when I get the chance so that the outcome for the rest of the team is the best it can be,” she said.