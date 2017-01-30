DU’s Pioneer Points encourages student attendance

A brand-new reward system, Pioneer Points, incentivizes students at DU to attend school-related sporting events. Integrated into the school’s sports programs before the 2016-17 season, the athletics department hopes that the new system will attract more students to Denver sporting events.

DU students are able to attend volleyball, women’s soccer, men’s soccer, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, gymnastics and men’s lacrosse games for free with their Pioneer ID card. By swiping this card at each game, students earn a certain amount of Pioneer Points.

Basketball games are worth 50 points, volleyball, gymnastics and soccer are worth 30, while hockey and lacrosse are worth 10. Showing up as an early arrival (one hour before game time) will earn you a bonus of 20 points.

Each of these sports also has a double point night, including Feb. 22 when men’s basketball will face the University of Nebraska-Omaha and on March 4 when DU gymnastics is set to host Ohio State University.

These points are redeemable for Pioneer swag and merchandise. At 100 points, students can receive a car decal, a water bottle for 300 points, a long-sleeve t-shirt at 500, socks at 700 and finally entry to a raffle for the Ultimate Fan Experience at 1,000. The Ultimate Fan Experience includes the student’s choice of an authentic jersey or a team autographed item, as well as a ceremonial puck drop and dinner with the team.

Although men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball have wrapped up their respective seasons, there are still plenty of opportunities for students to attend DU sporting events in 2017.

There are still three home hockey games, five home matches for women’s basketball, three for men’s basketball, nine for men’s lacrosse and four gymnastics meets.

If a student failed to secure a Golden Ticket to all of this year’s hockey games, they can still pick up free student tickets every Wednesday before a home series at the box office. If those 200 free tickets run out, $5 tickets are still available at the box office before the game.

From watching freshman Henrik Borgstrom (Helsinki, Finland) dangle opponents at DU hockey games to seeing freshman Lauren Loven (Scottsdale, Arizona) fill the hoop from the three-point line in women’s basketball, Denver students have ample opportunities to support their fellow Pioneers.

You can check your Pioneer Points online under the ticket tab and pick up your prizes from the marketing kiosk.