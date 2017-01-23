Dunk, Hamilton selected in MLS Superdraft

For the first time in program history, the DU men’s soccer team had two players selected in the first round of the Major League Soccer (MLS) Superdraft, right back Reagan Dunk (Dallas, Texas) and midfielder Sam Hamilton (Evergreen). Dunk was picked at No. 13 by Real Salt Lake and Hamilton at No. 15 was drafted by his hometown Colorado Rapids.

The two seniors helped lead Denver to back-to-back undefeated regular seasons in 2015 and 2016, while also advancing to the school’s first ever College Cup this past year.

Dunk was a two-time All American in his time patrolling the backline for DU. In 74 starts for the Pioneers, he recorded two goals and 18 assists. His 79 total appearances is second in school history.

Helping to lead a talented defense, Dunk’s work on the right side saw Denver finish third nationally in goals against average (.52) and shutout percentage (.58) in 2016. He was named Summit League Defensive Player of the Year for 2016 because of his excellent, shutdown play.

Hamilton, as a midfielder, was also an integral part of DU’s much-improved defense. The club’s captain for the past two seasons, his precise passing, leadership and excellent man-marking skills helped transform Denver into a nationally elite soccer program.

A 2016 Summit League First-Teamer and CoSIDA Academic All-American, Hamilton leaves Denver as one of its most decorated players of all time. His 83 appearances is the most in school history. He posted three career goals and 13 career assists.

The duo finished with a collective 59-13-11 record in their four-year Pioneer careers. DU won the Summit League Regular Season and Tournament titles in each of those four seasons.

In the last nine seasons, Denver has produced eight MLS draft picks. The program has also recently seen players sign homegrown deals with their respective MLS teams before their senior year, as Kortne Ford (2017, Colorado Rapids) and Jordan Schweitzer (2016, Seattle Sounders) have done.