Attainable New Year’s resolutions for every college student

Every New Year’s, the slogan “new year, new me” can be heard throughout the world.

Try as you might though, after those first few days of the New Year, that “new you” usually goes down the drain. However, not all New Year’s resolutions need to be given up two weeks into January.

Although your original New Year’s resolution might not be something extravagant like “become completely fluent in Mandarin” this year, there are plenty of other New Year’s resolutions that are both attainable, fun and realistic.

A favorite New Year’s resolution for many is to frequent the gym and to get in shape. Though it might seem like one of the more simpler resolutions, consistently working out isn’t as easy as one might think.

If you’re not a regular gym-goer, you have to start out slow. You can’t just jump into an intense gym schedule right away.

Before doing anything, sit down with your calendar and plan a few days a week that you are committed to attending. You don’t need to go for very long; attend an hour-long yoga or spin class and get the job done.

If you’re a DU student, the Ritchie Center offers is the perfect place to try out different classes that fit in your schedule.

A New Year’s resolution about spending habits might seem impossible, but it is a lot easier than you might think. The easiest way to keep this resolution and to save money in 2017 is to plan out how much money you’re willing to spend every week and then sticking to it.

Write down a set amount of money you’re willing to spend and then keep track of how much you spend throughout the week. Treating yourself is good sometimes, but not every day.

Another fun and easy New Year resolution is to strive to meet new people.

With classes starting back up, sit next to someone you’ve never met and get to know them a bit more.

A final (and fun) resolution is to get out of the dorm and explore Denver. If you went out once a week and explored somewhere new this next year, you still probably wouldn’t get through the whole city.

With these attainable New Year’s resolutions, “new year, new me,” can be a reality this 2017.