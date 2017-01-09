Denver hockey cools Sun Devils

Arizona State University (ASU) scored the first and last goals of the weekend series, but 11 Pioneer goals in between produced two DU home victories. The 5-1 and 6-1 routes on Jan. 6 and 7 at Magness Arena boosted No. 1 Denver’s record to 14-4-4.

In the first game of the weekend, the Sun Devils jumped out to an early lead when Pioneers goalie Tanner Jaillet (Red Deer, Alberta) was sniped on the powerplay in the first period. Jaillet would make five-out-of-five saves over the final two periods, earning the win.

DU’s offense ignited when Florida Panthers prospect Henrik Borgstrom (Helsinki, Finland) netted a goal at 4:36 of the second period. Returning from the World Junior Championships (WJC), where he played for his home country of Finland, Borgstrom would finish the night with two goals and one assist.

Three more tallies would be added for DU in the middle frame, including a goal from senior Emil Romig (Vienna, Austria), his first of the year. Romig has missed eight games due to a lower body injury this season.

A third period goal from senior Evan Janssen (Green Bay, Wisconsin) sealed the 5-1 win for Denver. The Pioneers outshot ASU 47-19.

The second matchup featured the return of international hockey hero Troy Terry (Denver) to DU’s lineup, and he didn’t show any fatigue. The sophomore tallied five points (two goals, three assists) despite playing in his third game in only four days, having earned a gold medal with the U.S.A at the WJC with four shootout goals in the tournament’s final two games.

The scoring for Denver would again be opened up by Borgstrom, who scored at the 9:03 mark of the first period. He would again finish with two goals and one assist.

Another monster second period (three goals) propelled the squad to a 4-0 lead. One tally came from sophomore Jarid Lukosevicius (Squamish, British Columbia), who also racked up two assists in a three point effort.

Senior Evan Cowley (Evergreen, Colorado) recorded the win in net for the Pioneers, recording 16 saves. Senior goaltender Greg Ogard (Wilmette, Illinois) also recorded a save in the game, having received third period playing time in both of the weekend matches.

Cowley’s shutout bid was interrupted by an ASU goal at 17:44 of the third period. A final score of 6-1 saw Denver sweep the weekend series.

Borgstrom and Terry now sit tied for the team lead in points at 22, with Borgstrom’s games played at 16 and Terry’s at 19. Senior Will Butcher (Sun Prairie, Wisconsin) leads all defensemen with 19 points in 22 games.

DU will hit the road for a weekend series against Western Michigan University on Jan. 13-14 for their next game action.