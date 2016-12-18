Shopping obsessions driving Americans mad

Greetings, readers. In this blog, “Hectic Holidays”, I will be addressing the mania that is the holiday season in the United States.

Throughout my blog series, I plan to explore the bizarreness of Black Friday, the craziness of Christmas and the nonsense of New Year’s. Please read on, but do expect more criticism than cheer.

The bizarreness of Black Friday

Although Thanksgiving has passed us by more than a week now, I feel that it is still worthwhile to reflect on the exorbitant holiday that has already past so that we can continue on to the next one.

There is no denying that we, as Americans, are a society of capitalism and consumerism. There is no other day in the year that truly demonstrates such a brainwashed, disturbing lifestyle than Black Friday.

The greatest irony of Black Friday is the fact that it immediately follows Thanksgiving. So, after giving thanks for all of the blessings and comforts one has enjoyed, many Americans find themselves gorging on a disgusting amount of Thanksgiving dinner rapidly, lest they miss the best deals because they did not swallow their entire meal whole, hopping in the car, and speeding to the nearest shopping location to splurge on more unnecessary things after they just gave thanks for the copious amount of stuff they already have sitting at home.

Black Friday is not even restricted to the Friday following Thanksgiving anymore. It has slithered its way into Thanksgiving day itself, urging and tempting Americans to forget their gratitude and hastily seek out the next opportunity to acquire more useless junk. There is not even a full day of recognizing one’s good fortune, but instead a short prayer, a shameless burp after overeating, or nothing at all.

The most worrisome aspect of Black Friday is that it is the first sign in the winter holiday season of said season. Directly following Thanksgiving, many worried shoppers are already thinking of Christmas, desperately looking for a deal on more junk so that they can pay less for the junk they will be giving to their friends and family on the next excessive holiday.

Black Friday demands that American consumers expend more money and time by abrasively reminding us by means of repeated commercials, flashy advertisements and tantalizing promises. Black Friday assures us that even if you are not a diehard deal-finder, any store surely has some irresistible discounts that can convince anyone to venture out into the depths of a Walmart, or worse, a mall.

Lastly, Black Friday, crucially, makes us feel as if we need to rush. Department stores and CEOs of companies viciously instill a sense of panic and even fear into the shoppers. If you don’t hurry, they’ll all be gone! If you don’t go now, the deals will disappear! So what do Americans do? They feel their hearts racing at the thought of missing the chance to buy more stuff, so they rush to the desired store as quickly as possible—just as those profiting expect.

So, next Black Friday, or now Thanksgiving day, instead of panicking and sprinting to the seemingly rapidly disappearing deal, reflect and appreciate what you already have.

“There is more to life than increasing its speed” – Mohandas Gandhi