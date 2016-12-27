“Rouge One” awakens Star Wars fanatics

Regardless of age, “Star Wars” is a thrill for all; its intergalactic space fights with explosions, cheesy-one-liners and even lightsabers play to everyone’s wildest imaginations of space. The same can be said about the debut of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”.

The film sets up a more realistic version of the world George Lucas decided to portray. As new director Gareth Edwards takes over, so do the passion and hopes for the Star Wars universe, which makes “Rogue One” a flick that can’t be missed and a story that is truly astonishing.

The story of “Rogue One” takes place before the original Star Wars film, which was released in 1977. The film gives its audience a taste of the Star Wars universe.

“Rogue One” serves almost as a spinoff sequel to Episode III of “Star Wars Episode III Revenge Of The Sith (2005)”. As for the plot, fans are instantly placed in a galaxy far, far away; turmoil is felt throughout the neighboring planets and the destruction and collapse of worlds becomes imminent. Time is running out as final touches are made on the Death Star—the weapon capable of destroying planets.

On her own since fleeing from the Empire, Jyn Erso, the protagonist of the film who is played by Felicity Jones (“The Theory Of Everything”), is not someone to take lightly. Erso is kept on edge as she struggles to come to terms with her father Galen Erso and his resurgence since she was a child when he was taken away by the empire as a weapons expert. When he is is found alive begins a contention for the rebellions safe-keeping as Mr. Erso holds the key plans for the Death Star.

As the main characters search for the Death Star weapon, they are sent out to battle the Stormtroopers and fight off generals and even AT-ATs. This makes for explosive and exhilarating scenes that feature beautiful shots of alien planets that will make you want to become a rebel soldier yourself.

Uniquely, a great Star Wars movie wouldn’t be complete without an intriguing villain, and no, not Darth Vader.

Vehement Director Orson, played by Ben Mendelsohn (“Killing Them Softly”) is at the order of the Dark Side. Orson’s character is relentless and will stop at nothing for the empire to gain ground on building a better world at the mere destruction of other planets.

Fans can come together and rejoice over a dazzling script and beautifully shot scenes that make “The Force Awakens” look like a mere experiment. “Rogue One” has everything fans want, with old characters and special appearances.

The film begins a bit slow and confusing, but is brought together with the addition of favorable characters and heavily scripted scenes.

Director Edwards has really taken “Star Wars” and made it even more expandable and amazing.

Though some of the CGI may make you want to laugh, nothing can stop the power of the force in this 2016 hit movie.