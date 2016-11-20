LTTE: DU Democrats address presidential outcome

I am the Faculty Advisor to the DU Democrats and wanted to share some of the post-election feelings Democrats are having.

I believe the Trump victory was made a bit more difficult because Clinton had led in the polls and won the popular vote despite losing the electoral college vote. Many younger Democrats may not be as familiar with the electoral college. There has been some news about reviewing the status of the electoral college with changes possible. This was not the first election where the popular vote winner was not elected, but it is fairly rare.

We have also seen protests of Trump in many cities in the United States, a few violent. This is rare after presidential elections, but maybe understandable after this one. On a more positive note, we are seeing the usual “smooth transition” with Trump visiting the White House and meeting with Obama. We will now watch how Trump performs in the next four years as we plan for the next election.

Steve Fisher

Associate Professor/University Historian

Anderson Academic Commons