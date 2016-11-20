How to move forward in a country that chose hate

On Nov. 8, after it was made clear that Donald Trump would be the 45th president of the United States, I got calls from multiple friends and family members, all women and people of color. Many of them were crying, some were in shock and others in complete denial. Many of them asked me what this meant and how we could ever move forward. I did not have an answer.

After a long night of consoling the ones I love, I laid in my bed in terror. I thought of my family, a multiracial family who lives in the deep South. I worried for their safety in a place that clearly does not want them there. I worried about women’s right and access to affordable healthcare. I worried about my immigrant friends, who no longer feel wanted in the place they call their home. I worried about my Muslim friends, my refugee friends, women, the LGBTQIA+ community and people of color. My heart was broken that night. My heart was broken because the nation that I proudly call home chose hate over love.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, I joined thousands in downtown Denver to protest not only Trump’s presidency, but also hate, racism, xenophobia and sexism. We came together in love and peace, chanting phrases like “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here.” Not only was it a moment of empowerment because I was able to use my voice to stand up against injustice and hate, but it was also a moment of healing because I was surround by so much love. I left the protest feeling hopeful for the future.

It will take time to heal, so mourn as long as you must. Mourn for a week, or even a month. But when you are done, you must rise. I am not asking you to accept hate, I am asking for you to do your part in working against it. I am not asking for you to start a revolution, I am asking for you to love in a world that chose hate.

Donate to your local Planned Parenthood to support women’s access to affordable healthcare, show up to Black Lives Matter and other racial equality meetings, protect those around you, continue to vote in midterm elections and use your voice, both on social media and in person, to speak up against injustice and hate. Yes, the United States chose hate on Nov. 8, but all the good that has existed before is still here. There is a lot of work to be done, but together we will survive.