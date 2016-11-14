How to have a Friendsgiving

Thanksgiving isn’t just about celebrating with your family. Being thankful for your friends and appreciating them is another important part of this festive holiday. That’s why “Friendsgiving” is the perfect thing to do with friends as the end of the quarter is nearing. Grab some of your friends, cook up some food and be thankful for one another this holiday season. To have the perfect Friendsgiving, here’s what you’ll need:

Food

Don’t let the absence of your family keep you from making a pre-Thanksgiving meal this year. You don’t need a high tech stove and fancy pots and pans to make your Friendsgiving food delicious. At many grocery stores, you can buy pre-made, microwaveable food like mashed potatoes, rotisserie chicken, green beans, pumpkin pie and gravy. They might not be how your family makes it, but it’ll still make for a delicious meal. Each friend can also bring a meal to make it a potluck so that the host doesn’t feel like they are doing too much work.

Decorations

I don’t know about you, but my family goes all out for Thanksgiving in terms of decorating. We always get the nice placemats out and each of us cuts out about 30 leaves. You might not be able to go as fancy as you’d like, but setting out nice individual plates and napkins, along with cutting out some leaves and having candles, can still make the meal happy and homey.

Friends

Obviously, the most important part of Friendsgiving is friends. An important part of this season is appreciating and being thankful for the people you love, so make sure to do just that with your friends while you eat a delicious “home cooked” meal.