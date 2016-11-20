Dear Mr. President: We will be heard

Dear Mr. President,

I am writing to you in a clouded state. A state of shock, confusion, anger, disappointment and concern, but with a glimmer of hope.

We are the land of the free because of the brave; but, Mr. Trump, you are not brave. You are a coward who hides behind words fueled by hatred and ignorance. My heart hurts.

Your victory sends a clear message. Your victory was more than just a loss for Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party, it was a loss towards progressing forward together as a nation—confirming the hesitation to trust and support a woman in a position of executive authority.

But you know what, Mr. President? I will fight. And I will not stop fighting. I will fight the fight against inequality that women before me, and women after me, will face. I will fight for a unified nation not divided by color. I will fight for equality across the board. I will fight because I am not a quitter. I am not an object to be judged based on appearance. I am a human being. I feel. And I feel sorry for you. Sorry for your underestimation, your negligence. Because we are intellectuals. We are problem solvers. We are ambitious. We are passionate. We are innovative. We are persistent. We are equals. We are the future. We are Americans. Just like you.

YOU were chosen to lead this country. Maybe as a cry for help and a desperation for change. Well change is certainly coming, isn’t it?

As you attempt to repeal and dismiss the progress that the Obama Administration has implemented, create a physical barrier preventing the openness of a “free” nation, disregard the severity of climate change and backtrack LGBTQ rights protections, we will unify. As Martin Luther King Jr. wisely said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” We will join in unison, together, supporting one another and fighting for a better, brighter America.

I challenge my fellow Americans, let us unite not as red or blue, but as Americans in hopes of redefining a country we can be proud of once more. There is still hope. It may seem distant or untouchable, but we are the future.

Just like I challenge my fellow Americans, I challenge you, Mr. President. I challenge you to be transparent, to take ownership. To be compassionate and considerate. To “Make America Great Again” by fully acknowledging America for what it truly is. This is not a business or a reality television show; this is a nation full of people whose lives matter.

While I may be a 20-year-old sophomore in college my voice will be heard.

As Clinton stated in her concession speech, “We owe him an open mind and a chance to lead,” and I painfully accept that. Not because the words were delivered by Clinton, but because you are the President-elect. Despite your obscene behavior and crude remarks, I owe you the chance you have rightfully earned. I choose love.

Just know we are stronger together. You may hold authority for the time being, but our voices outnumber yours. And we will be heard.