Best ways to make the most out of winter break

The countdown has begun. Week 10 is looming ahead, but just beyond that is our month-and-a-half-long winter break. Each year, students on the quarter system look forward to free time, food and Netflix. But before break actually arrives, there are things to do to ensure that your time off will be fun and relaxing.

If you’re planning on going home, it might seem boring without your friends for the entire DU break, so rather than sitting around and watching all of those DVR recordings you’ve been saving up, take the time to visit your friends at local colleges. This is a fun and easy opportunity to reconnect with your high school friends and to get to know their new college friends. You can catch up, bond over your fall experiences and get the feel for college life at a different school.

Another great way to make use of your time off is to get a job. For the students that will be home for six weeks and have few plans, it might be wise to get a full or part time position. Whether you want to return to a great job you had before college or try something new, there are tons of companies that could use some extra help during the holiday season.

For the students who have the itch to explore over break, you don’t have to wait until fall quarter of junior year to travel. There are tons of adventures to be had throughout all four years of college, especially over the long winter break. One option is to take to the streets (or airways) and travel on your own, whether you want to visit family, friends or just a place you’ve never been to before.

Another great option is to look into DU’s interterm courses. Interterm courses are a great way to get credit hours and to see a different part of the world. These courses are like a mini study abroad experience in a smaller, sometimes more manageable, chunk of time.

Even for the students that plan to be at home for all of break, you can still have fun in your hometown. There are always opportunities to explore and take advantage of an area. Whether there are shops, restaurants, parks or other places you never got around to exploring, now is the time to do so. Winter break is also a perfect time to spend with friends and family, and the six-week break perfectly carries through all of the holidays, whether that means decorating a tree with lights, opening presents or making an exquisite meal of 50 courses plus pie.

Enjoy your break, Pios.