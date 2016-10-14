Women’s soccer defeats South Dakota 1-0

DU’s Division I women’s soccer team faced the University of South Dakota Coyotes on Oct. 9 at CIBER Field in pink jerseys in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The game began with a kickoff from South Dakota, and in the last ten minutes of the half, junior forward Angelina Pacheco (Taos, New Mexico) crossed the ball in front of South Dakota’s goal with freshman midfielder Hannah Adler (Oak Park, California) tapping it in the left bottom corner.

The first half ended 1-0 in favor of DU, with six shots, two saves and one corner-kick for Denver, and three shots, one save and three corner-kicks for South Dakota. South Dakota continued to play aggressively in the second half while Denver kept possession and made good use of their defenders for passing and space.

The game ended in a 1-0 Pioneer victory, with a total of 10 shots, five saves and five corner-kicks for Denver.

The shutout was split between two goalkeepers, as the Pioneers played both senior Cassidy Rey (Arcadia, California) and freshman Brittany Wilson (Littleton, Colorado) in the match.

The team remains unbeaten in Summit League play with a record of 3-0 and also boasts an overall record of 5-7.

The team’s next game will be Oct. 14 on the road against North Dakota State.