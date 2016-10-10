Why Denver is booming

If you’re reading this, you probably live in Denver, and that decision to move here was a very smart one. Denver, where the streets were once used for cattle drives, has boomed and modernized. Long gone are the rundown saloons and feed stores; now you can’t walk a block without running into a new tech start-up or gastropub.

Over recent years, Denver has completely reinvented itself and become one of the premier cities in the United States. The city’s secret—a contemporary urban experience surrounded by unparalleled natural terrain—has become a rallying call for Millennials. The reasons for Denver’s success are varied, but here are six summaries of why young people are moving to the Mile High City.

1. Health

Colorado regularly tops various “fittest state in the nation” lists, and for good reason. Coloradans and Denverites alike love to workout. According to the American Fitness Index, Denver is the number one city in the nation for personal health. The countless outdoor options for exercise probably help, with a myriad of mountain trails and parks available for public use.

2. The weather

The 300 days of sunshine statistic that everybody from the Colorado tourists to the board of admissions at DU like to tout isn’t exactly truthful; on average, Denver gets 300 days of at least an hour of sunshine a day. It’s a little more complex, but the point still stands: Denver has beautiful weather. Low humidity, moderate temperatures and a tasteful amount of snowfall make Denver a perfect location for the outdoor-loving, rain-hating individual.

3. Nature

It’s hard to ignore the beautiful purple peaks on the horizon that overlook the city. In reality, the mountains are maybe the biggest draw to the state. The front range attracts all types of individuals, including those who prefer the less straining activities of camping and hiking and those who fall deeply in love with the winter snows and the multitude of mountains to choose from for skiing and snowboarding. Of course the mountain towns have a tantalizing charm, but Denver’s position at about an hour to the heart of the mountains is definitely a pro on the lists of prospective newcomers to the city.

4. The job market

According to the Denver Post, Colorado has held a top-five spot for job growth nationally since 2012. Many flock here to join the fast growing tech and startup industries which have quickly progressed to match those of other tech hotspots, such as Austin and Seattle. Denver might not be the Silicon Valley, but the metro area, as well as Boulder, have enjoyed the flood of tech money coming into the state. Other industries are also thriving in Denver. For example, the craft beer industry is one of the biggest and best in the nation, and of course the “green rush” calls Denver and Colorado home, too.

5. The weed

Don’t laugh, it’s true. Denver’s legalization of marijuana has been incredibly important to the enticement of newcomers. While there are no distinct numbers on how many people have come here because of legalization, it is easy to see in the economics of the industry that the legalization of marijuana has played a role in our growing population. Beyond just access to the drug, the industry surrounding weed has exploded with opportunities for employment and profit. Much like how the gold rush first attracted prospectors to the streets of Denver, the “green rush” has brought people across the nation to swim in the respective profits of this industry.

6. The culture

Being the most populous city within a 500 mile radius means that Denver is a beacon of culture. Not only does the city have a thriving art scene with two world-class museums, the Denver Art Museum and the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver also features a cornucopia of galleries and installations. Add national championship sports teams, the amazing center for performing arts and a culinary scene that combines flavors from the coasts and everywhere in between, a unique and desirable Colorado taste is created.

Denver’s cultural city pairs perfectly with its love for the outdoors, creating a picturesque place to call home.