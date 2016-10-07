Volleyball begins conference play 2-1

The DU women’s volleyball team opened conference play on the road against the University of Nebraska-Omaha on Sept. 24. Denver was able to secure a victory, taking three out of four sets in the game.

Junior libero Cassidy Rooke (Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.) recorded her 1,000th dig, becoming the 15th Pioneer women’s volleyball player to do so. She would go on to record 23 digs in the win.

DU dropped their first set in the game before sweeping the final three, with scores of 25-27, 25-14, 25-20 and 27-25. It was a rematch of last year’s Summit League Championship.

Senior setter Monique Domme (Colorado Springs, Colo.) finished with a double double, including 31 assists and 14 digs. Junior hitter Kayla Principato (Rockville Centre, N.Y.), a member of the 2015 Summit League All-League Team, led the team with 18 kills.

The second conference match of the season was not as successful, as the Pioneers fell to Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne (IPFW) in straight sets, 27-25, 27-25 and 25-8 on Sept. 30.

The team hit only .087, compared to an impressive .265 for IPFW. Senior middle blocker Ruth Okoye (Aurora, Colo.) finished with six kills and three block assists.

DU was able to defeat Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) on Oct. 1, only 24 hours later, in four sets. Winning three of four sets 24-26, 25-15, 25-22 and 25-14 allowed the Pioneers to improve to 2-1 in conference play.

Senior outside hitter Nola Basey (Lyons, Colo.) led the club with 14 kills, while also recording 13 digs against IUPUI. An extremely efficient performance from middle blocker Emma Willis (La Jolla, Calif.) saw her post 13 kills, a .722 rate and four block assists.

It was an impressive string of performances for the team, one that they hope will carry over into their next match on Friday, Oct. 7 at home against South Dakota State.