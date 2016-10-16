Tips for staying active and healthy

Put down the Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ben and Jerry’s because we’re getting active this year. Trust me, I totally get how easy it is to get pizza and fries for every meal, especially when meal swipes are at your disposal. So, although taking full advantage of late night hours is tempting, I’m going to help you explore the exercise opportunities on campus so you can stay healthy and happy this school year. Don’t worry, you don’t have to be a D1 athlete to get the endorphins pumping; all you need is some time, some tennis shoes and the willingness to try something new.

For all of the Pioneers who are outdoor enthusiasts, I’ll start with some super cool outdoor activities. Whether you like climbing, hiking, skiing or simply exploring Colorado, DU’s Alpine Club has it all. Almost every student on campus will say they are a member, whether or not they actually go on trips. Although space on trips is limited and demand is high, these trips are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for students to take part in. To check out their meeting times and get involved, visit their Facebook page.

DU also boasts numerous other clubs, including unique and adventurous programs like Club Kayaking and Club Climbing. Both Club Kayaking and Club Climbing invite all skill levels to participate, which makes them a great place to try something new, to meet different people and to be adventurous all at once.

Club Kayaking teaches their members the skills they need to know how to control the kayak, practicing in the El Pomar Natatorium on campus on Wednesdays from 8:30 to 10 p.m. and venturing on weekend river trips. Some club members have the opportunity to participate in local competitions, as well.

Club Climbing is also a great option if you want to practice each week on the climbing wall on campus on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. and then venture out on exciting fall and spring day trips.

These two club sports are not all that DU has to offer, as there are countless other club teams that you can join if you prefer more competitive, classic sports. If clubs are intimidating, fear not, you can also join an intramural team (some even say competitive or noncompetitive) in soccer, volleyball, basketball, flag football, tennis and broomball. Intramurals are a great way to be active, while also trying something new.

If organized group sports aren’t your thing, there are still plenty of other options on campus. The Ritchie Center has a gym that you can take advantage of at any time. Whether you’re lifting weights or getting in some cardio, there are tons of machines for the use of all students. However, my personal favorite way to stay active on campus is the group fitness classes.

Every day, there are several classes offered at different times, which makes it easy to find one that fits you and your schedule. So, if you are working exercise into your busy class schedule, there is bound to be at least one class that works for you.

Whether you like cycling, yoga, barre, pilates or dance classes, the Ritchie Center has you covered. I challenge you to try a class this week, but keep in mind that there are limited classes on Saturdays and Sundays.

Last but not least, take advantage of that Denver sunshine and get outside. It’s never a bad idea to incorporate the outdoors into your daily exercise routine, so if you can get out and walk, jog or bike, then definitely do so.

No matter which method of exercise works best for you, make sure you’re staying active, as it’s extremely important for college students to maintain health and happiness during such a busy time in life.