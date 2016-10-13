Time for sweater weather?

Though the official first day of autumn is behind us, the weather has only just started to feel colder. When thinking of fall fashion, you might picture warm sweaters, scarves, boots or cute outfits to wear by a bonfire or during a brisk walk through the park. While it might not feel like we have reached that point right now, eventually, Denver will succumb to the fall temperatures, bringing with it the changing of the leaves and little flurries of snow. However, in this strange swing period of in-between weather, many DU students are finding new ways to wear “fall” fashion—and successfully at that.

Overalls have definitely made a comeback in the fashion world, and they’re the perfect option for the transition period between scorching summer heat and chilly fall winds. Paired with a simple shirt underneath, this combination makes it easy to look cute but also still be comfortable when you have to sit through a two hour lecture.

When it comes to accessorizing, a colorful flannel gets the job done and serves as the extra layer you might need walking to and from classes in the crisp air. A simple pair of earrings and Converse-clad feet tie the whole look together, allowing you to effortlessly rock the early fall fashion scene.

Once we’re in the full swing of fall, other accessories like hats, scarves and cute socks will begin to make an appearance on campus. When wearing Uggs or other boots, having a stylish pair of socks can really tie a whole look together while keeping toes warm in the snow.

Staying within the traditional fall aesthetic, burnt orange and similar colors are a must in your fall wardrobe. Think russet scarves or hats.

To get more insight on some adorable fall trends, I asked College Fashionista writer and style guru, Sami Helgeson—a freshman from La Crosse, Wisconsin majoring in environmental science and international relations —for her fall faves.

Helgeson has been writing for the College Fashionista website since May of 2016. Her favorite trends include boyfriend jeans, oversized flannels, messy buns and t-shirt dresses.

“I think that fall is a time of transition and so it’s very easy to pair any of these pieces with another to help balance the outfit,” she said.

Helgeson gave a super easy and cute example for her fellow Pios: pair boyfriend jeans with a crop top on warmer days, but if it’s chillier, just wear a flannel and you’re good to go.

Whatever stylish ensembles you choose to wear this fall, just remember that you are beautiful for being you, and your fashion should make you feel confident and gorgeous. Because you are.