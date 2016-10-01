The student guide to DU hockey games for 2016-17 season

Ranked No. 3 in the preseason U.S. College Hockey Online (USCHO) poll, the DU hockey team is once again expected to be a national champion contender. Here is a quick guide to being the best Pioneer hockey fan you can be:

1. Going to the games and supporting the team is a long-standing Pioneer tradition, so whether you received a Golden Ticket that gets you into each hockey game for free or not, it is easy to gain access to the games, which is certainly something all Pios should take advantage of. On the Wednesday before each home series, 200 free student tickets are made available at the north box office, located at the Ritchie Center. Once these tickets run out, you can still purchase one for only $5 at the box office, while you can also purchase up to two guest tickets for the same price.

2. Make sure to swipe in with your Pioneer ID at the game to earn Pioneer Points. The new program will award you a certain number of points for attending home hockey, basketball, soccer, volleyball, lacrosse and gymnastics events. These points can then be traded in for equipment like car decals, water bottles, shirts and socks.

3. If you’re still searching for more free Pioneer swag, many home games for all sports will feature giveaways for the first students who arrive. Last season saw shirts and sweatshirts as popular handouts.

4. Before you finally head to the game, make sure to check DU hockey’s twitter (@DU_Hockey) for any promotional information. Sometimes the team will organize a white-out or a similar themed dress code for the game, so don’t forget to check before you make your way to Magness Arena.

5. Seating in Magness is organized on a first-come, first-serve basis, so make sure to come early for a prime spot. Once you’re there and decked out in your favorite DU attire, get loud and spirited for the home team.

6. Participate in the authentic, DU-famous chants at your own risk, as they’ve come under scrutiny in the past for being too vulgar and insensitive. Whether you choose to join in or not, it’s always fun to get loud and distract the visiting goalie in either the first or third periods, when he’s deliberately placed directly in front of the student section.

The team kicks off their season on Oct. 1 against Mount Royal University in an exhibition match at Magness Arena. Boston University will roll in with multiple NHL draft picks on Oct. 14-15. The home slate is also highlighted by visits from the University of Miami Ohio (Nov. 18-19), the University of Wisconsin (Nov. 26), Colorado College (Dec. 3 and Feb. 10), Minnesota Duluth (Dec. 9-10) and St. Cloud State (Feb. 24-25).