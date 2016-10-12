The latest with the Divest DU movement

Over 30 DU students gathered on Wednesday Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. to voice their opinion to the board of trustees task force on the university’s divestment from fossil fuels.

The Divest DU movement on campus is committed to convincing the university to divest from fossil fuel investments in DU’s $620+ million endowment, which is roughly 5 percent.

DU’s board of trustees first met in April of this year to discuss the growing demand for divestment. After the meeting, the board of trustees decided to create a 3 three member task force dedicated to exploring the idea. Since the task force has met with members of the fossil fuel industry and a representative of 350.org, a non-profit that is focused on the global climate movement.

Lori Scott, a senior and a member of the Divest DU core team, content with the event, but noted that the time of the meeting hindered the number of students who were able to participate.

“We’ve created a conversation on climate change, economic stability and what sustainability means and these hot button issues,” said Scott.

Divest DU’s April event had upwards of 100 students in attendance and their movement was then endorsed by the student body president and vice president, seniors Tess Greenwald and Chandler Carlson.

The task force will present its findings and make a recommendation to the board of trustees in early January. Regardless of their decision, Divest DU’s mission will continue to focus on encouraging either a re-investment into renewable energy investments or continuing to push for divestment.

Divest DU meets weekly from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesdays in the JMAC classroom.