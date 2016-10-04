The Fourth Phase: More than just a snowboarding film

It’s art, undeniably. Snowboarder, skier or none of the above, it is unquestionable that the footage and content shown in “The Fourth Phase,” is pure beauty. Put on by Red Bull House Media Films, the newly-released snowboard documentary starring Travis Rice gave people chills at the Denver premier on Sept. 29 and likely will induce similar feelings worldwide.

The film centers on Rice and other highly talented and innovative snowboarders as they follow the Earth’s hydrological cycle, as a mean to chase winter and ride what they have never ridden before. Rice explained in the film that he has always been intrigued by weather patterns and how they dictate our winters.

Throughout the film, it was clear that Rice had done his homework.

“These charged weather systems coming off the ocean hit these coastal mountains which ring out precipitation like a sponge. Creating some of the most incredible snow formations on the planet,” said Rice.

As if Rice’s talent and passion for snowboarding weren’t enough, the film goes far beyond the scope of many films, as it simultaneously brings environmental awareness and raw beauty into play. Seeing the riders soar and twist in mid-air is just as jaw dropping as the natural beauty that lingers in every cinematic shot. The film leaves you yearning for winter, and longing to love Mother Nature.

Though beauty and grace are apparent throughout the documentary, grit and challenge go far and wide behind the screen. Co-producer and jack-of-all-trades, Garret Edington, shed light on the journey that became “The Fourth Phase.”

“The inspiration comes from within Travis’ [Rice] soul, it came from his inner-being,” said Edington. “The Fourth Phase has been inside Travis and he finally got to share thatand we got to see that–to see him in a better light.”

Edington compared Travis’ work to that of an artist several times.

“However, the conditions that we were in, were not that of a studio,” said Edington. “So many of us are going out in the backcountry with 80-pound packs…and you’ve gotta stick with Travis…and keeping up with his pace is a very difficult thing.”

Further than that, a film like this requires patience and awareness at all times. Working so far off the grid means that your surroundings must always be accounted for, as well as the people that you are working with, but with great work comes great reward.

“The bonds created were the most rewarding part of being a part of this production,” said Edington. “Just to have that brotherhood is something else. We came up with this statement, ‘this is the best job I’ve ever had,’ and it is truly the best job I have ever had.”

The authenticity behind “The Fourth Phase” is undeniable. The experience shown throughout this movie had people applauding and cheering throughout its entirety. Edington compares it to taking a powder turn: “It’s either heelside or toeside, and deep down, it strikes a chord.”

Some may argue that these are just guys snowboarding in powder up to their hips, or recklessly abiding by Mother Nature’s unforgiving ways, but those who experience the sport know better.

“We’re not saving the world,” said Edington. “But we’re having an experience that a lot of people get to share.”

But with a groundbreaking film like “The Fourth Phase”, they just as well may be.