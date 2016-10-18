With the chill of the changing air comes the beginning of study abroad applications. Study abroad is an opportunity many DU students pursue. There are dozens of countries and dozens of programs to pick from, ranging from Germany to Madagascar.

To get started on this new adventure, the first thing to do is to attend a Study Abroad 101 meeting. These meetings are held on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in the International House Dining Room on 2200 S. Josephine Street. This session will provide the basics for how to start on applications for study abroad. Information about passports, visas, different programs and the university’s esteemed Cherrington Global Scholars Initiative are provided. This meeting is required for all students who intend to study abroad during the upcoming school year.

The next part, and the most fun part, is researching programs. There are many different programs and countries to pick from. Programs can be selected by region, major or language and can be accessed through the program page on the study abroad website.

For any specific questions, regional drop-in hours are a great way to get your questions answered. These advising periods are organized by regions of the world and run throughout the week. All meetings are at the International House. The calendar for meetings is located on the study abroad website for DU in the “Get Started” tab.

The last step is to complete the DU Study Abroad Nomination Application. The deadline for this is Jan. 20. This is a mandatory requirement for all applications, no matter if you are studying abroad in the fall, winter or spring. The application can be found online in the “DU Passport”.

Study abroad might feel a little overwhelming, but the process will feel completely worth it once you’re walking along the Champs-Elysees in Paris or crossing over the Rialto Bridge in Venice.