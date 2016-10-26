Shopping locally in Denver

A fairly recent phenomenon sweeping the nation is the idea of buying and consuming locally grown food, and Denver is no exception to the transition into more sustainable lifestyles.

Denver offers plenty of opportunities to shop locally, which is one aspect of the city that makes it so unique.

One of the best farmers’ markets to check out, whether you’re a beginner or advanced local shopper, is Cherry Creek Fresh Market, located at E. First Ave. and University Blvd. Each Saturday and Wednesday from May 7 to Oct. 29, countless Denverites flock to this market, which is the largest in the city. The Cherry Creek Fresh Market offers all kinds of produce, delicious food and other organic products, such as cleansers or lip balm. But hurry–the Cherry Creek Fresh Market is almost closed for the season, as its last day will be Saturday Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Another favorite, especially for DU students, is the Old South Pearl Street Farmers’ Market. Stretching between Florida Ave. and Iowa Ave., students and families alike are found here on Sundays. The Pearl Street Farmers’ Market also offers fresh produce, pre-made food and fresh baked goods. The best thing about this market is that it goes all the way until Nov. 13, so students still have plenty of time to visit this local gem before the quarter is over. The Pearl Street Market is open on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Once you’ve hit up all the local farmers’ markets, there are also a bunch of really great stores that sell locally made clothing and goods. The Artisan Center in Cherry Creek is a great place to start. Home to both local and national artists, they sell everything from cards and home decor to fashion accessories and gifts. For those that love to search through countless creations, this store is a great place to find practically anything unique, beautiful and local.

Another favorite among Denverites is the XO Gift Co. Located in the Berkeley area of Denver, this shop sells handmade gifts. Whether you’re looking for bottle openers, coasters, jewelry or clothing, this house-turned-shop offers items that are one-of-a-kind and locally made.

Another local store in Berkeley is Jolly Goods. This shop offers countless items made by local artists, so whether you’re shopping for others or yourself, Jolly Goods is a perfect stop for special gifts.

There are a ton of great places out there that offer quality, locally made goods. Easy and affordable access to locally made items is important, especially nowadays, when our city and country are moving in a more sustainable and conscientious direction.

Get out and wander the streets of farmers’ markets and the aisles of cute stores. There are surely one-of-a-kind finds waiting.