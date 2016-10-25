“Ouija: Origin of Evil” is a surprisingly solid horror sequel

A good horror movie sequel? There was “The Conjuring 2,” but that was a fluke, right? When the trailer for “Ouija: Origin of Evil” first dropped, it brought to mind its horrendous predecessor, “Ouija,” and seemed like another “spooky” Halloween cash-grab. However, this time the Ouija board is controlled by Mike Flanagan (“Hush”), someone who shows promise as a horror director in an otherwise saturated market.

“Origin of Evil” takes place in sunny San Francisco in the 1960s, and Flanagan goes to great strides to make the audience feel steeped in the period. The movie’s full of retro little touches. It opens with the grungy, decrepit Universal logo seen in horror classics like “Jaws” and even features little oval cue marks in the top corner of the screen, which once signaled to the projectionist when to add the next reel of film before everything was digital. Faded shades of orange and yellow coat the furniture, and the carpet is sufficiently shaggy. It’s a cool, immersive touch from Flanagan and one of the many things that pushes “Origin of Evil” beyond just a cheesy possession flick.

Storywise, “Ouija: Origin of Evil” admittedly doesn’t break any ground. Widow Alice Zander (Elizabeth Reaser) and her two daughters, Lina (Annalise Basso, elder) and Alice (Lulu Wilson, younger), run a phony séance business in San Francisco in 1967. They scam fools into paying to “communicate” with deceased loved ones. It’s shady and unconventional, but as you learn their story, you can’t help but sympathize with the girls. When Zander picks up a Ouija board to further their act, things naturally go to hell as a monstrous spirit possesses Alice. Father Tom (Henry Thomas), the school’s priest, then becomes entangled as he tries to cleanse Zander’s younger daughter of the being, since every ghost movie needs a holyperson. I’ll say that an evil artifact, possessed children, and a priest make for a formulaic plot we’ve all seen before. However, I found it forgivable because of “Origin of Evil’s” focus on the characters. The movie keeps the cast small, so the audience becomes focused and attached to four primary individuals. Movies with demon children run the risk of being ridiculous to the point of laughable, but because the performances are all excellent, especially the haunted Lulu Wilson, the premise becomes more believable. As supernatural events begin to unfold, the story of this hapless family is developed. Because the audience becomes attached to them, the audience’s fear is legitimate. The stakes feel high and the suspense isn’t cheap. “Ouija: Origin of Evil” is just as much about exorcism and spirits as it is about the relationship shared between two girls and their widowed mother.

Though there are a few jump-scares, Flanagan instead relies on silence and subtlety to scare the audience. Origin of Evil is a very quiet movie. The lack of the noise pulls the audience in, getting you to listen and observe carefully. While other horror flicks may use ominous music to cue suspenseful moments, Origin of Evil uses silence to keep viewers on their toes. Often, the danger lurks in the background before making a full-fledged appearance, for instance, when fleeting shadows or the brief rustle of movement appear in the background of an otherwise regular scene. The movie takes its time with the suspense, adding layers as the story develops instead of just cutting creepy demons and fake scares.

It’s a creepy, fun romp that’s perfect for Halloween-time, certainly one to keep in the library for every October. While it certainly isn’t this generation’s “The Exorcist,” “Ouija: Origin of Evil” is still a blast. If you’re looking for some thrills this Halloweekend, Mike Flanagan can help you out.