On Your Mind: Misunderstood

—
I am so sick and tired of
people who think they
understand my heart
and mind that just wants
happiness that is
unreachable and
unjustified like those
ones who make up
excuses for why they cause
hurt in me day by
day and assume I’ll be
okay tomorrow ‘cause it’s no
bother to abuse
people who have it
hard but easier than
others who cry every
night in the lonely
dark when they feel
misunderstood much like I
do but no one cares ‘cause it’s just
me.