Must-visit haunted houses in Denver

It’s that time of year again; being scared is a fun weekend activity. Luckily, Denver is full of dreadfully delightful stops for your pleasure. Two haunted houses in particular seem to stand out to consumers in Denver year after year: the the 13th Floor and The Asylum Haunted House. Are you brave enough for these two destinations?

Ranked No. 1 nationwide and previously featured on ABC News, USA Today, The Huffington Post and the Discovery Channel for its multiple locations across the U.S., the 13th Floor is a terrifying take on its mysterious and infamous namesake.

Located near the Denver Coliseum, the area surrounding the 13th Floor is perfect for a haunted house—the attraction is surrounded by creepy, old and seemingly empty industrial buildings. As you arrive and wait in line, actors in scary costumes are available for pictures. Admission, depending on the day, is around $30 and can be bought at the door or online, with a skip the line ticket available for $10 more.

Inside, the 13th Floor is divided up into three sections. The attractions for 2016 include Slasher Remix—a new take on classic scares as you escape from a cabin—Undead Abominations—in which the participant finds themself placed in a laboratory as the undead start to take over, forced to escape and prove their survival skills or be taken with the undead—and Cursed the Ritual—in which the undead are revived by necromancy in an evil place of voodoo rituals. A terrifying experience, the 13th floor is the first must-see haunted house in Denver. The haunted house is located on 4120 Brighton Blvd. in Denver.

About three miles down the road at 6100 E. 39th Ave. in Denver and talked about in the Denver Post, the Huffington Post and the Discovery Channel, is the the Asylum Haunted House.

On a weekend, admission will cost around $30 at the door or online and skip the line tickets are also available online.

This year, its three attractions begin with Post Mortem: the Escape. The tour starts in a morgue with a body on the table, and, with a group of friends and strangers, you must figure out the clues to escape or you’ll be the next one on the autopsy table. Once you escape the first trial, prepare to enter Primitive Fear: Anarchy, where vindictive residents have taken over the town and are trying to take you, as well. The end is so close, yet so far, as the last section approaches—Ridgegate: the Deranged, in which a mental hospital has been taken over by the disturbed staff and patients, pulling you into their terrifying insanity.

Customers should know that both haunted houses are confirmed to have clowns this year despite recent disturbing events. Security staff at both locations have taken extra precautions to differentiate staff from unwanted visitors.

Get that adrenaline rush going before midterms and visit Denver’s own 13th Floor and Asylum haunted houses this October.