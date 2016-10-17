Men’s soccer ranked No. 3 in the nation

The No. 3 DU men’s soccer team picked up a pair of victories last week, extending the program’s regular season unbeaten streak to 31 games. The Pioneers downed Butler University 1-0 on Oct. 10 on the road, as well as Western Illinois University by a 2-0 margin at home on Oct. 15.

Redshirt-junior forward Blake Elder (Fort Worth, Texas) had the lone goal in DU’s first match of the week at Butler. The ball was crossed towards the net from the foot of redshirt-senior right back Reagan Dunk (Dallas, Texas), who currently has five assists on the year in 14 games played. The tally marked Elder’s sixth goal of the season. He currently has played in 14 games (starting seven), holding a shooting percentage of .207 percent and a shot on goal percentage of .488 percent.

The shutout was given to redshirt-sophomore goalie Nick Gardner (Marvin, North Carolina), who has played in and started all 14 games for Denver. Gardner made two saves on the night, one in each half, resulting in his tenth career shutout. DU was outshot 10-8 in the contest.

Hoping to continue their hot streak, the Pioneers returned home to face Western Illinois. A similar outcome was met, as Gardner recorded his 11th shutout of the season.

Redshirt-senior midfielder Karsten Hanlin (Centennial, Colorado) would kick the scoring off for Denver, converting a free-kick at the 23rd minute of the game. Hanlin’s third goal of the season would prove to be the game-winner.

Angling in a header off of a long cross, junior midfielder Alex Underwood (Winnetka, Illinois) extended DU’s lead to 2-0 late in the second half. It stood as his fourth goal of the season.

Moving up from No. 7 to No. 3 nationally in the rankings last week, the men’s soccer program set a new record for its highest ranking of all-time.

The Pioneers’ next match will be on Oct. 19 versus University of New Mexico at home (CIBER Field).