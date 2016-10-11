Men’s and women’s golf compete in invitationals

DU’s men’s and women’s golf programs both competed in invitationals boasting strong performances over the weekend.

The men’s team placed ninth at the Tucker Invitational on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. The team finished with an overall team score of 895 (298-292-305). Eric Hagen (Aberdeen, Washington), Jake Kelley (Littleton, Colorado), Chris Korte (Littleton, Colorado), Petter Mikalsen (Stavanger, Norway) and Isaac Petersilie (Colorado Springs, Colorado) represented the Pioneers.

Kelley recorded Denver’s best performance, tying for 22nd place overall with a total of 222 (73-73-76) after putting 4-over-par, 76. Korte tied for 28th place after finishing 3-over 75, resulting in a score of 223 (77-71-75). Hagen concluded his final round tying for 31st place after playing a 4-over 76. Mikalsen finished his 18 holes with a three-round total of 229 (80-71-78). Petersilie ended the day placing 72nd with a final score of 233.

The women’s program tied for second place during the Golfweek Conference Challenge on Sept. 26-28, recording a team score of 874 (298-286-290) over 54 holes. Mariell Bruun (Larvik, Norway), Jessica Carty (Holywood, Northern Ireland), Jessica Dreesbeimdike (Windhoek, Namibia), Camille Enright (Plano, Texas) and Lauren Whyte (St. Andrews, Scotland) competed for DU.

Enright posted the highest score in her debut collegiate tournament, tying for 10th place with a score of 217 (73-72-72). Entering her final year, Bruun tied for 14th place after finishing 2-over-par 74 for a final score of 219 (74-71-74). Carty concluded the tournament going 1-over 73 to tie for 19th place and posting a score of 220 (77-70-73). Whyte secured 26th place with a 3-over 75. Dreesbeimdike totalled a 271 after playing a 1-under 71.

Denver hosted the Annual Ron Moore Women’s Intercollegiate at the Highlands Ranch Golf Course on Oct. 7. The Pioneers finished 4-under-par 284, earning second place. Sophomore Sophie Newlove (Nottingham, England) won the individual title and her first career win. Newlove boasted a 6-under par and a total of 70 giving her a final total of 210 (69-71-70). Carty earned her first top-5 result of the season with a score of 214 and a final-round of 2-under 70.

The men’s program is scheduled to host the Paintbrush Invitational at the Colorado Golf Club on Oct. 10. NCAA reigning champion Oregon will compete at the Invitational.