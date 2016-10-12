Luke Cage brings the power to Netflix

It’s undeniable that Marvel is pretty much the main juggernaut in the superhero film market. Naturally, there are high expectations each time a new installation to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is announced and “Luke Cage” is no different.

“Luke Cage,” the newest collaboration between Marvel and Netflix, is no exception. Both “Daredevil” and “Jessica Jones” bring a unique flavor to the table and, largely, so did season one of the tale of the bulletproof Harlemite.

In classic Marvel fashion, “Luke Cage” is a show driven by layered characters and the stellar acting behind them.

Luke Cage, portrayed by Mike Colter (“Jessica Jones”), is a soft-spoken giant of a man, seeking to lead a quiet, honest life in the heart of Harlem, a city feeling the pressure of racial tension and gang violence. Cage also has bulletproof skin and ridiculous strength.

Now, one might be inclined to think a show about an invulnerable hero would be straight-forward and unexciting, full of non-stop action. If Cage can’t really die, why doesn’t he stomp out the competition in the first episode? Instead, “Luke Cage” wisely parcels out the explosive fight scenes, using them very deliberately so that it feels well-earned and satisfying when the typically peaceful Cage does actually kick ass. Colter also nails the role, speaking softly while carrying a big stick, if you will. Yet, Cage is both a powerhouse and a very fragile, human character. Though he may be bulletproof, the people he loves certainly are not.

Consequently, Cage struggles with an identity that harms those he’s closest with. Cornell “Cottonmouth” Stokes, depicted by Mahershala Ali (“House of Cards”), is Harlem’s suave, vicious gang lord whose influence can be felt all over the city.

When Cage’s compatriots become entangled in the underworld, Cage bears the burden of facing the mobster. Cottonmouth is keen, cruel and smooth, with a twisted origin story. As his backstory unfolds, viewers come to understand the logic behind the gangster’s passionate ruthlessness.

Mariah Dillard, portrayed by Alfre Woodard (“Captain America: Civil War”), is Harlem’s fiery councilwoman who earnestly champions her city while also conspiring with Cottonmouth in the shadows. As the pair do business, Woodard draws out the councilwoman’s confident, sly, political manner, which serves as an interesting contrast to Ali’s traditional smooth criminal. Lastly, Misty Knight, played by newcomer Simone Cook, is a frazzled cop in a world of heroes and intrigue, simply trying to figure out where all bodies are coming from. Cook plays an initially headstrong, confident policewoman but as the story unfolds, she struggles to come to terms with her own redundancy as an officer without powers. With the likes of Cage and Daredevil cleaning up the streets, Knight and her career seem irrelevant.

It’s worth noting there are times when the storytelling noticeably slows down. Specifically, midway through the season when certain episodes often feel like fluff material, padding the length before returning to the main story. Interestingly enough, this also occurred in both Daredevil and Jessica Jones. Despite this, the suspense picks back up closer to the end.

As the show unfolds, storylines become entangled and gradually the audience splices together an understanding of what’s going occuring in Harlem. The show’s tension is palpable and watching just one episode isn’t really doable, especially with the amount of cliffhanger endings. If you enjoyed the shows “Daredevil” or “Jessica Jones,” you’ll most certainly enjoy this addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Luke Cage” is a fantastically gritty drama with an all-star cast and really detailed, developed characters. Clearly, Marvel knows what they’re doing.

However, more can be derived from “Luke Cage” than simple entertainment. Through their hero, Marvel is clearly urging viewers to do some thinking about today’s society. “Luke Cage” is a story about human fragility, community and black identity in the United States. It’s likely not a coincidence young black men getting shot by police forces is a repeated motif in the show, something that undeniably rings a very somber and very real bell in the minds of many Americans. Because of his abilities, a trait Cage did not ask for, our hero endangers both himself and his community just by being himself. It’s a story not told often enough—one of an African American man living in an environment that retaliates against displaying one’s distinct identity.

Despite the superheroes, the United States in “Luke Cage” is rife with political tension and racial inequality which is hardly different from our contemporary United States. Through “Luke Cage,” Marvel is asking viewers to come together in fellowship, revel in our differences, extend a hand to the mistreated and enter into genuine conversation.