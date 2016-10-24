Actors Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro campaign for Clinton on campus

Katie Lowes, best known for playing the role of Quinn Perkins in the hit ABC drama “Scandal,” visited DU on Thursday, Oct. 20. Lowes campaigned for Hillary Clinton and promoted voting among youth in this year’s election. She was joined by her husband Adam Shapiro, who is best known for his role in the movie “Steve Jobs.”

Before the campaigning event for Clinton, both Lowes and Shapiro sat down with the Clarion for an interview about why it’s so important for youth to vote in this year’s election.

“This is a very important election this year, especially in the state of Colorado, since it’s a battleground state and it goes back and forth. It’s especially important for college students and millennials. As we’ve seen in the past, millennials in this age range have really made movements. This age got Barack Obama into office,” said Lowes.

The actress also spoke about why she believes it’s so important to vote for Clinton in this year’s election.

“The way our system works, it’s going to come down to Clinton or Donald Trump, so any other option is essentially a vote for Trump, and so we’re here really talking about Clinton’s college programs. And really, she has a higher education program, while Trump had a fake university that is currently being sued,” said Lowes.

Shapiro added to Lowes’s comments during the conversation.

“Yeah, I mean, if you think about every single issue, whether it’s women’s rights, human rights, LGBTQ rights, the environment. The differences between these two candidates are so stark, and we want college students to get real information and to know how easy it is for them to vote here in Colorado,” said Shapiro.

The couple also talked about their own experiences and what inspired them to campaign for Clinton.

“The first time Adam [Shapiro] and I were able to vote in an election, it came down to a couple of votes in Florida, and that really scared Adam and I. We still think to this day about all we could have done in that election that we didn’t do,” said Lowes.

Shapiro continued, reflecting on his wife’s words and own personal experience.

“You know, it’s easy to think that ‘every vote counts’ is just a slogan that politicians throw around so that they can get more votes, but really, after that Gore-Bush election, which was our first presidential election, we realized that wasn’t just a saying; it’s something that really matters. I kick myself to this day for not doing everything I could to get people in Florida to vote for Al Gore. We could have had a much different future, and Katie [Lowes] and I wouldn’t have had to graduate into a huge recession in which we couldn’t even afford healthcare.”

“And that’s what we ask college students,” said Lowes. “What kind of America do you want to live in?”

After the interview with the Clarion, Lowes and Shapiro tabled in Driscoll Bridge, talking about the importance of voting for Clinton with DU students.