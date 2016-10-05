How to fight the Pioneer Plague

It’s that time of year. In every class you sit through there are less people in attendance than usual, and the ones who are there fill the room with a chorus of sniffles, coughs and sneezes. Your fellow DU students have caught what has come to be known as the “Pioneer Plague.” The term refers to the domino effect that occurs when one Pio gets sick: sooner or later, we all get sick. However, there are ways to avoid catching the Pio Plague. Put the following five tips to use in order to save yourself and your friends this season.

1. Hand sanitizer is your best friend. Since the start of my first year, I have kept bottles of hand sanitizer on my desk and in my backpack and it has made all the difference. Be more conscious about where your hands have been. Think about it: even just going to class, you touch your bedroom door, maybe a light switch, your building’s door, multiple handrails, probably your keys, undoubtedly your phone and then everything in your actual classroom. Before you dig into that bag of chips and queso, sanitize quickly to erase all the germs you picked up from your sick lab partner.

2. Drink more water. I’m not an avid water-drinker myself, but especially living at high elevation, it is a necessity. Drinking water clears your skin, gives you energy, helps your digestion, fuels your workouts, improves your mood and helps everything in your body run smoothly. Other fluids and healthy, water-based fruits and vegetables (like watermelon or strawberries) serve the same purpose. Staying hydrated is a simple way to get well and stay well.

3. Sleep is the best. Maintaining healthy routines is so important to keeping yourself physically healthy. Getting at least eight hours of sleep helps your body recharge and fight against sickness. Plan out homework and other activities to ensure that you won’t be stressing in the early hours of the morning. Give yourself a set bedtime, if that works for you. Getting on a good schedule is important, as restful sleep will help you fight the dreaded Pio Plague.

4. Try your best to not stress. One of the reasons many people get sick is because they’re stressing themselves out too much. School is difficult, yes, and it’s normal to be tense and worried sometimes. Don’t let it control your life, though. If you feel overwhelmed, instead of letting your body cave in, take a deep breath and do something productive: unwind with friends, workout at the Ritchie Center, get some homework done or follow tip number three.

5. Know your limits. Try not to spread yourself too thin; doing so only heightens your chances of catching something. This is also a great tip if you actually fall victim to the Pio Plague. Know your limits—if you’re sick, you’re sick. Don’t drag yourself to class to avoid being docked 0.01 percent on a grade, while simultaneously infecting everyone else on campus. Stay in bed, drink some tea and water, eat something and recover. Nobody, including you, gains anything from shuffling your way to Sturm for a lecture at 8 a.m.

Take care of yourself this quarter, Pios. Be mindful and do your best to make healthy choices that will help you survive and avoid the Pio Plague.