How to avoid cultural appropriation this Halloween

With Halloween just around the corner, now is a good time to discuss the issue of culturally inappropriate costumes. It should go without saying that costumes that make fun of or distastefully represent a specific culture or race is never okay, so when you prepare your costume for this Halloween, make sure to take all perspectives into account. The following is simple guide of what to look for when buying (or making) a costume to avoid cultural ignorance this Halloween.

Don’t buy a costume that is based on a specific culture/cultural stereotype

This means no “Indian Princess,” “Native American Warrior,” “Arab Sheik,” “Day of the Dead Senorita” or “Adult Tequila Bandito.” If you go to buy a costume and it’s located in the “international” section, that should be a huge red flag. These costumes aren’t funny. They reinforce the racially insensitive stereotypes that perpetuate and normalize racism.

It is okay though to buy a costume based on a specific character from a culture. For example, if you want to be Jasmine from “Aladdin,” that’s fine, but mind the next rule before doing so.

Don’t wear Black Face

If you are considering painting your face, don’t. Don’t do black face, brown face or yellow face. Don’t do it. Don’t paint your face to look like someone from another race. It’s not funny or cute, it is blatantly racist. There is no excuse for this behavior.

Do not wear a costume based on cultural tragedies

This means not wearing costumes based on the Holocaust or slavery. This also includes not dressing up like victims of police violence. It is very common for people to use major events as a basis for a Halloween costume, but that doesn’t mean you have to make this mistake yourself. Dressing like a slave is not cutting edge or witty, it isn’t politically savvy, it’s sensationalizing tragedy.

Don’t wear sexy racial costumes

Being a sexy Geisha or sugar skull (referring to the Mexican holiday, the Day of the Dead) is a big no. This sexualizes a group or culture in a very demeaning and uncomfortable way. Being a sexy Sugar Skull takes the tradition associated with The Day of the Dead and turns it into a sexualized joke. This is extremely disrespectful and should be avoided at all costs.

Don’t call a racially based costume a homage

It isn’t. This once again sensationalizes aspects of a culture while still treating those within the culture as props. It’s not a nice thing to do. A very common costume is traditional Indian garb, often called Bollywood beauty. In this case, people who wear this costume are wearing culturally significant clothing and calling it a homage to all Indians. Rather than being an homage, the costume removes all significance from the clothing and appropriates it for the wearer. This action actually further stereotypes people within a culture and rips away tradition. You may be trying to be nice but this is not the way to support people within a specific culture.

Halloween is a fun day. People are meant to dress up as their idols or favorite characters. But, your fun should not include the appropriation of someone else and their culture. If you follow the rules listed above you will likely avoid cultural insensitivity and still have a great night. Good luck finding a costume and happy Halloween.