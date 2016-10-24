Halloween costume hacks

When the month of October hits, there is always immediate anxiety over choosing the perfect costume for Halloween. When you’re a kid, your parents pick out a store-bought costume for you to wear for two hours on one chilly night in October. In college, Halloween is perhaps the biggest holiday of the year, and it’s not just one night anymore. It’s a full weekend, maybe two, and it quite possibly requires multiple costumes that are easy, warm and, most importantly, affordable. Here are a few ideas for when you’re scrambling to invent a last-minute costume this Halloween.

Go the traditional route. There’s really nothing wrong with being a classic Halloween icon. Be a mummy, a witch, a vampire, a skeleton or Frankenstein’s monster. Nobody will judge you for being a good old-fashioned monster on Halloween.

Consult pop culture. It’s cute, easy and a good conversation-starter if you go as a character from a trending show or movie. Go as Eleven or Joyce from “Stranger Things.” Attempt to go to a party as a presidential candidate. Wear a labcoat or hazmat suit and call yourself Walter White from “Breaking Bad.” In “The Office,” Jim Halpert attends a Halloween party with three black paper circles down his shirt, calling himself “Three-hole-punch Jim.” It doesn’t get much easier than that.

A group or couples’ costume is an easy and fun way to dress up this Halloween as well. You’ll make much more of a statement on Halloween if you and your friends go out with a winning group costume. Wear multicolored shirts and be Skittles or M&Ms. Get six people and be the cast of “Friends.” Find a group to rock an 80s ensemble like “The Breakfast Club” or “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” Go for the Mario Bros. gang or something like Harry Potter or Star Wars characters.

If all of these options seem too elaborate or uninteresting, here are a few options for the cheapest and easiest costumes ever.

Be a star. Head to the store and buy cheap, battery-powered lights. On the night of Halloween, string and secure them around your body and start glowing.

Go as a nudist on strike. Wear whatever you would on a normal day and simply hang a cardboard sign around your neck that reads “Nudist On Strike.”

Be a sheet ghost. Get an old sheet and cut the eye holes out with a pair of scissors. Get a white T-shirt and write “Error 404: Costume Not Found” on it in marker. You can also just write “Costume.”

Wear pajamas. The weirder, the better.

Get “Hello, My Name Is” stickers and put them all over you with different names on them. You’re an identity thief.

Wear a black dress with a hat and be a witch. That is pretty much all it takes.

Halloween shouldn’t be difficult or expensive. You just have to get creative.